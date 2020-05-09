More Than 100 LA County Sheriff’s Department Employees Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that 101 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, along with 290 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Friday morning, 304 employees are currently quarantined, and 1,024 have returned to work after being quarantined.

In the jail system, 4,073 inmates are currently quarantined, and 293 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 177 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

According to the department, isolation is defined as being for "individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," while quarantine is for "individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation."

More information is available on the department's coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.