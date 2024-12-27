More human body parts found in Palos Verdes

Neighbors in the area expressed their concern following the gruesome findings.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and Ted Chen

The Palos Verdes Estates Police confirmed that two more human body parts were discovered in the same area where a leg was found on Wednesday.

A leg was found by a beachgoer just before 1 p.m. and a femur were found by a search party near the 6800 block of Paseo del Mar.

This comes just after police say a family who was out for a walk on Christmas morning discovered a human leg on the shoreline.

Police used dogs trained to detect human remains and scoured the area, but no other trace was located, nor any clue as to whether the most recent find was related to the two fishermen who disappeared Tuesday in the same area.

"Our beaches are typically rock it's my understanding that it was located at the shoreline but atop some rocks," said Caption Aaron Belda with the Rancho Palos Verdes Estates Police Department. "At this time we’re not ruling anything out we’re considering all possibilities but we don’t have any reason to believe the two are connected."

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department is still investigating but has not confirmed whether the leg found is related to the discovery of a skull and bone found in November a short distance away on the same beach.

No other body parts have been found and a search party was not planned for today.

