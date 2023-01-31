More Banana Boat Sunscreens Recalled Over Benzene Findings

A nationwide recall of Banana Boat sunscreen has been expanded because traces of benzene were found in an additional batch, the manufacturer has announced.

The voluntary recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 originally encompassed three batches, according to Edgewell Personal Care Company. There are now four in all.

According to an updated company announcement, the recalled Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 is packaged in aerosol cans. An internal review found samples of the spray contained trace levels of benzene.

The company said that though benzene is not an ingredient found in any Banana Boat products, unexpected levels of the chemical were found in the propellant that sprays the sunscreen out of the can.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, is often found in cigarette smoke and gasoline, according to the National Cancer Institute. Exposure to benzene, which can occur through inhalation, orally, or through the skin, can potentially cause cancers such as leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

The recalled products were distributed across the United States via retailers and online.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the recalled product and appropriately dispose of it immediately.

Edgewell has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall and it has notified retailers to remove any remaining recalled products from its shelves. While exposure to the benzene in the recalled products is not expected to cause adverse health consequences, it is recommended that consumers contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

Banana Boat is also offering reimbursements for consumers who have purchased a product with one of the lot codes than can be found on the bottom of the can, as listed below:

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20301CF September 2023 6 oz

The batch that was added is Lot Code 20301CF with an expiration date of September 2023.

Other sunscreens and personal products have been also been recalled as a result of the presence of benzene within the past year such as Old Spice and Johnson & Johnson.

Those with questions regarding the recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com for more information and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Benzene is a chemical that is a colorless or light yellow liquid that quickly evaporates into the air. Here's what to do if you are exposed to benzene, as recommended by the CDC.