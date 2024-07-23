Monterey Park teen that was missing for a week was found in Glendale

A teenage girl who was missing for a week in Monterey Park has been found safe, her father's attorney confirmed on Tuesday.

Alison Chao, 15, was found with the help of the Glendale Police Department, according to the Monterey Park Police Department.

Chao's father, Jeffery Chao, spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, thanking friends and the community for helping to find his daughter.

According to Jose Romero, the father's attorney, no foul play or kidnapping was suspected.

"We've been really worried about where she's been," the father said. "We really appreciate what everyone's done and helped out with."

The teenager was found outside of a news studio in Glendale, according to Ramos. She is currently held at the Monterey Park Police Department.

"She's a very intelligent person and she's a godly person with a really good heart," her father said.

According to the family law attorney for the father, Hannah Bui, Alison's mother has sole legal custody of her for mental health.

Anne Chao was granted physical custody on a temporary basis as of last week, according to Bui.

Some of Alison's friends were also present at the press conference, speaking about their their friend and expressing their support.

"One thing to say to her, that my sister and I can say, is that I know everything, and my dad knows everything. We are gonna do the best to help you Alison," one friend said.

"Monterey Park Police Department extends its appreciation to community members and the many local, state and federal partners for their assistance during the investigation," the department said Tuesday.

She was last seen on July 16 in the El Sereno area at around 6:30 p.m. when she was riding her bike heading towards her aunt’s house in San Gabriel, according to the teen’s mother.

Monterey Park Police launched the search for her at around 9:30 when she didn’t show up at her aunt’s house.

According to Romero, Alison left on her own accord on her bicycle.

Chao’s family and volunteers from the community have been posting flyers around the area in an effort to find her.

Volunteers helped in a coordinated search this past weekend going door to door in the neighborhoods she was spotted riding her bike through.

Another search party was set to meet Monday evening at Fresco Market in Hermon, which is near the last location Alison was spotted. Many volunteers, who don’t know the family, were helping with the efforts to find her.

“It's a 15-year-old girl. So I just want to help out,” said Guy Hashimoto, a volunteer with the search group. “Like everybody else, it just breaks your heart. You just want to help out if it's passing out flyers, helping with the search, whatever. Whatever I can do to help out.”