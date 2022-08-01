California Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak.

The Governor's Office said the proclamation will support the state's response to the outbreak and also help boost the vaccination efforts.

"California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach," Newsom said in a statement. "We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization."

