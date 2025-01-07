Animals and Wildlife

Monkey in a tutu escapes from a home. Missouri sheriff's office says the capture was ‘bananas'

Just ahead of an incoming storm, the adorable primate was reunited with its caretaker after its outdoor adventure.

By Heather Hollingsworth | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A monkey in a pink tutu that slipped out of a Missouri home was captured just before a winter storm slammed the state.

“Bananas” is how the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office described the apprehension of the primate in a Facebook post.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The spider monkey was spotted Friday afternoon at the intersection of two highways near the town of Otto, just to the south of the St. Louis area. The monkey had been staying at a nearby home when it managed to open a door and get outside.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The sheriff's office said the small monkey was returned to its caretaker after “careful negotiations and some coaxing." Photos posted on the sheriff's department Facebook page show a deputy kneeling on the ground before the tutu-clad monkey approached and grabbed his hands.

The sheriff's office said its a great example of how officers “having to be prepared to handle whatever the job throws at them.”

The timing was fortuitous. A winter storm packing snow and ice hit the region on Saturday, closing roads and sending temperatures plunging.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us