animals

Monkey Business: Former Exotic Pet on Way to Animal Sanctuary

Rialto Animal Control officers aren't monkeying around.

By Maggie More

Riverside County Department of Animal Services

Animal Control officers in Rialto aren't monkeying around: After officers made a house call on Thursday, "Junior," a 4-year-old capuchin monkey, is on his way to an animal sanctuary.

The Rialto Police Department received a call on Thursday, Dec. 9 about two loud Macaw parrots, along with a tip that the property owners were keeping a monkey in the home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Animal Control Officer Wendy Ramirez responded to the call, and confirmed that a monkey was being kept on the property, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. She also confirmed the owners did not have a permit to keep an exotic animal.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services
"Junior," a black-capped capuchin, was being kept as an exotic pet in a home in Rialto.

The monkey was then surrendered to animal control.

Junior is a black-capped capuchin monkey. As of Thursday afternoon, he was en-route to an animal sanctuary based in Phelan, which is approved by the state Department of Fish & Wildlife to care for such animals, according to Riverside County Animal Services.

The city of Rialto has its own animal control officers, but contracts with Riverside County for sheltering services.

This article tagged under:

animalsRiverside CountywildlifeDepartment of Animal Servicesmonkeys
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us