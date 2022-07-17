Momma Bear and Cub Feast on Donuts Inside Monrovia Home

A Monrovia homeowner was surprised when she walked out to her living room to find a bear and her cub in her kitchen eating her donuts.

Alice Taylor caught the moment on camera when the two bears were calmly walking in her kitchen, taking a look around.

Taylor says she tried to scare them away by making loud noises, catching the attention of the mother bear.

According to Taylor, the pair of bears broke into her home through a window screen.

The mother and her cub were finally scared away by the noises and walked out through the same entrance from which they had come into the home.

The homeowner and the bears were not injured in the interaction, and it seems like the bears enjoyed snacking on the donuts.