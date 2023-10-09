Modernism Week's ‘mini' fall fest is four fab days filled with mid-century glam

What to Know
- Modernism Week — October 2023
- Oct. 19-22 in Palm Springs
- The mid-century celebration features architectural tours, cocktail events, and design-focused fun
OCTOBER? No spoilers here: It's firmly entrenched as the tenth month, and most definitely fixed in its specific spot on the calendar, but it also includes, quite quirkily, a path that wends back some six decades. That retro route leads design-loving adventurers back to an elegant era when mid-century style was the zazzy zenith of cool, with its wall-filling windows, rock entryways, and that famous and famously desirable indoor-outdoor flow. The portal to this pathway opens on Oct. 19 and the ultimate destination? Why it is Palm Springs, of course, that well-known nexus of midcentury everything. It's Modernism Week we are talking about, but we aren't spotlighting the February version of the celebration, which takes place over a fabulous fortnight; rather, the October version is a "mini" outing, but one that still has plentiful opportunities to mix, mingle, and midcentury-it-up via talks, tours, and swanky parties.
A COCKTAIL RECEPTION AND DINNER... at the Sinatra Estate on Oct. 21 is a snazzy centerpiece, while history-loving entertainer Charles Phoenix will be another delightful draw (he'll present his Big Retro Trailer Slide Show "live on stage"). Atomic Ranch tours, films, jazzy tunes, and more midcentury-esque merriment are on the schedule. But don't sashay in the direction of Palm Springs too quickly: Modernism Week events are priced in an a la carte fashion and popular happenings can sell out. Much like the longer February gathering, securing your admission to the best-loved tours ahead of time is recommended. Sashay by this site now for all of your tickets, details, and throwback joy. As Mr. Phoenix might charmingly put it, "I knowww!"
