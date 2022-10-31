Modernism Week to Summon That Sparkly Mid-Century Moxie

What to Know Feb. 16 through 26, 2023

A talk about the look of "Don't Worry, Darling," a peek at The Shag House, and Sunday Night at the Sinatra Estate are on the schedule

Double-decker bus tours helmed by Charles Phoenix are returning, too

SUN, SHIFTS, SIPS, AND STYLE: February may boast a frosty reputation in many places of our country, but around the Coachella Valley? It's still very much about beautiful sunbeams, poolside parties, and a festive focus on mid-century design. For style, design, and cool rule the second month on the calendar, at least in and around Palm Springs, thanks to the return of Modernism Week. The everything-mid-century-ish extravaganza regularly delves into all corners of architecture, art, automobiles, and sartorial splendor, but reserving your tickets ahead of time, like really, really ahead of time, is always a wise idea.

TICKETS... went on sale Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the do-this-do-that vibe is already strong. The "Twin Palms Guided Walking Tour: An Insider's Perspective of the Desert's First Modernist Neighborhood" will be a popular choice, while a peek around "Frank Sinatra's Neighborhood — The Movie Colony" will draw movie and music mavens. A "Midcentury Mixology Clinic at Mr. Lyons" will draw those who enjoy concocting a quality cocktail, the famous Frey House will be in the showy spotlight more than once, and the super-popular double-decker bus tours, charmingly led by Mr. Americana himself, Charles Phoenix? Those sell out faster than you can say "wow, I love that breeze block wall!"

TOURS AND TALKS... are two of the main draws, but look for offbeat events like a "Mad Men"-themed soirée, the "Iconic Fins and Tails of Classic Midcentury Autos," live music, and a host of other haute happenings. Do book your stay well in advance, in addition to securing the tickets to the events that tempt you, and don't forget your shift, your skinny tie, and your pearls: People really do it up for this fashionable February mod meet-up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pictured: William Holden Tour courtesy of the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation