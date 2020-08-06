MOCA Sells Unique Artist-Created Masks as Fund-Raising Tool

Starting Thursday, face masks designed by artists and crafted in Los Angeles are available from the Museum of Modern Art's online store for $28 apiece.



Featured artists include Yoko Ono, Virgil Abloh, Mark Grotjahn, Alex Israel, Barbara Kruger, Catherine Opie, Pipilotti Rist and Hank Willis Thomas.

The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts also took part.

Many of the masks were exclusively designed by the artists for this project, while others represent works from the artists' catalogue, according to a MOCA statement.

Yoko Ono's mask is called "A Piece of Sky'' and consists of four blue patches on a white background.

The masks vary in fabric depending on the design, and the shapes of the masks are meant to fit a wide range of faces, including children over 10 years old, according to the museum.

#MOCAMasks: Available Now! Launching today, @mocastores is proud to offer limited-production, artist-designed face masks to benefit the museum in response to the COVID-19 safety and health guidelines. https://t.co/Xi6sdIpdYE pic.twitter.com/kpSLhGraM5 — MOCA (@MOCAlosangeles) August 6, 2020

The mask sales are designed to raise funds for MOCA, which says the project was made possible by LA-based denim brand Citizens of Humanity and MOCA trustee Karyn Kohl, who donated all production costs so MOCA could benefit from each sale.

"Wearing a mask just got a whole lot cooler,'' Kohl said.

In an effort to extend mask distribution, MOCA said it is partnering with the K11 group and Qatar Museums.

The MOCA store can be accessed at moca.org/masks.