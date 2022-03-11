Missouri Woman Who Ran Unlicensed Home Day Care Arrested After Baby Dies, Police Say

A Springfield, Missouri, woman who ran an unlicensed day care out of her home was arrested after an 8-month-old boy died, police said.

Deborah Lundstrom, 47, was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in substantial risk and operating a child care facility without a license, police said in a news release.

Police said Lundstrom was watching nine children under the age of 3 at a home on North Washington Avenue on March 2 when she left the residence for about 12 minutes, leaving them unsupervised.

Lundstrom put the 8-month-old in a car seat before she left, police said. When she returned, the infant was not breathing and she called 911.

Lundstrom is being held at the Greene County Jail. It's not clear whether she has obtained an attorney.

