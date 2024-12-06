Missouri couple charged with child abuse after botched home circumcision

A Missouri couple has been charged with child abuse after they allegedly performed a botched circumcision on their child at home, despite lacking the medical expertise, resulting in the child going to the hospital.

Tyler Wade Gibson and his wife, Bailey Alexus Gibson, were charged with child abuse by the Prosecuting Attorney of Morgan County. Tyler Wade Gibson was further charged with performing an unauthorized surgery. The age of the child was not disclosed.

A complaint in the case said Gibson “knowingly performed a circumcision in defendant’s home” upon a child under the age of 18, causing the child to “suffer from physical injury.” It further alleged that Gibson knowingly performed the circumcision, while knowing he was not a registered physician with knowledge to practice medicine or surgery.

The ordeal started on Nov. 27, when the child was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and later transported to University Hospital for treatment by a urologist and hospitalized, according to a probable cause statement.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 28, Gibson and his wife left the hospital against medical advice.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department got a call from an Department of Family Services employee. The employee said they received an emergency hotline call from Columbia University hospital on Nov. 28 about a child who had undergone a circumcision at home.

The hospital told the DFS employee “the procedure did not go as planned,” the probable cause statement said.

The employee requested a deputy accompany them to the Gibson's home.

At the home, the deputy reported that Gibson confessed he performed the circumcision and “explained that he used a utility tool to perform” it. When asked if he was medically trained, he replied no, but said “he had conducted research and prayed a blessing,” according to the probable cause statement.

Gibson further explained that he "placed pads to catch the blood and sterilized the blade." He also mentioned that he wasn’t prepared for the amount of bleeding, so they took the child to the hospital.

Gibson and his wife said they had been at the hospital for over four hours but left because they grew tired of waiting.

When asked by the deputy if Bailey Alexus Gibson assisted in the procedure, she said she did.

The wife separately told the deputy that she expressed “she was very hesitant and unsure about performing the circumcision.” When asked why they proceeded despite her hesitance, “she did not respond,” the filing said.

On Nov. 29 a DFS employee responded to the home and removed five children, and Bailey Gibson was arrested.

Tyler Wade Gibson appeared in court on Dec. 3. for an arraignment and he entered a plea of not guilty. A hearing for counsel status is set for Jan 21. He did not have an attorney listed.

Bailey Gibson's arraignment was continued to Jan. 28. Steven A. Waterkotte, an attorney for her, told NBC News Friday she intends to enter a plea of not guilty.

Both were released from custody after posting a surety bond of $25,000.

