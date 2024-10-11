Go beneath the Mission Inn and explore a shadowy subterranean world

What to Know Spooktacular Tours at the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa; the tours visit the "mysterious catacombs" of the historic hotel, an area that is usually off-view to guests

Riverside

$40 per person (participants must be 16 and up only); $30 for hotel guests

More dates have been added in October and November; 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tour times

Call 951-784-0300 to book your spot

CALIFORNIA HAS ITS CASTLES, including the colorful and colossal structure that has graced its Riverside location in three different centuries. We're rhapsodizing about the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, of course, which may not have "castle" in its name but certainly possesses a castle-like spirit, thanks to its romantic loggias, flower-filled courtyards, straight-from-a-play balconies, and outsized architectural flair. The world-famous landmark also comes by its storybook feel in other whimsical ways, like the annual Festival of Lights, one of the grandest lighting displays in the Golden State (and, really, any state). But if you've ever wondered if this one-of-a-kind castle has its own intriguing passageways somewhere off-view, perhaps threading through some shadowy subterranean space, wonder no longer: It most certainly does.

What's beneath the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa? Find out on the Spooktacular Tour. (photo: Mission Inn Hotel & Spa)

THE "MYSTERIOUS CATACOMBS"... of the Mission Inn cannot be accessed by visitors, or not usually, anyway, but the seasonal Spooktacular Tour is giving those who love atmospheric — and perhaps haunted — spaces a peek. The first batch of outings, or "underings" might be more accurate, sold out quickly, but there are new opportunities to "go below" in 2024. You'll need to call the hotel to book your spot — the phone number is 951-784-0300 — and you'll want to do so soon, as the coming tours will surely fill up in fast fashion. The historic hotel can trace its story back to the 1870s, so count on a few vintage tales along the way. And, of course, count on the thrill of standing in a brick-lined corridor that looks as though it might have been constructed for a fright flick.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

THE MISSION INN... has long embraced the autumn with flair, as anyone knows who has seen the pretty pumpkins lining its entrance, the gourds that give October arrivals a bit of playful pomp. Now a subterranean adventure is providing a fresh and slightly spooky new dimension to the hotel, a California castle that has a few delicious secrets to share.