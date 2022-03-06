Missing USF Student Found Dead in Fresno County: Sheriff

A University of San Francisco student, who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead inside a crashed car, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

According to the CHP, they received a report of a crash Saturday on Panoche Road, west of southbound Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

When authorities went to the scene, they found a Tesla sedan that was overturned in a ditch and found a man inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Christopher Liang. CHP said Liang was reported missing to the Irvine Police Department on Mar. 1.

Liang recently received attention through social media after he was reported missing. A website called "FindChrisLiang.com" was set up earlier this week and gave updates on the search.

The University of San Francisco confirmed to NBC Bay Area Sunday that Liang was a student there.

According to SF Gate, Liang was last heard from on Feb 28, after he rented a car and was heading to Irvine for a trip.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

CHP officials believe the crash may have happened sometime between Feb. 28 and Mar. 5.