Neighbor at nudist resort arrested on suspicion of murder in disappearance of Redlands couple

A 62-year-old neighbor of a missing Redlands couple was arrested Thursday at a San Bernardino County nudist resort on suspicion of murder in connection with their disappearance over the weekend.

Michael Royce Sparks was arrested Thursday night after a search at and SWAT operation at his home, which was dismantled by an armored sheriff's department vehicle. Sparks was found underneath the home and arrested, Redlands public information officer Carl Baker said, adding that a tip from someone at the resort led authorities to the suspect.

The arrest comes nearly a week after the disappearance of 73-year-old Stephanie and Daniel Menard, 79, who were reported missing Sunday by a friend. They were last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road. Their unlocked car was found nearby. Stephanie Menard's purse was found at their home, as were the couple's cellphone.

Their dog Cuddles also was missing.

Their remains have not been found, but Baker said there is evidence that leads authorities to believe they are still on the property about 70 miles east of Los Angeles. A cadaver dog "alerted" on at least one body at the property, Baker said at a midday news conference.

“We are confident that they are deceased and that they are still here on the property,” Baker said.

Baker said Thursday's arrest came after several attempts to contact sparks at his home. When there was no response, law enforcement officers used an armored SWAT vehicle to tear down his home.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, is pictured in this photos provided by the Redlands Police Department.

"There was significant damage to suspect's residence when we broke in to search it," Baker said. "We had to secure the scene overnight to make sure it's safe to enter. We have cadaver dogs we'll using to located victims' remains."

He said the structure remained too unstable to enter at midday Thursday.

Sparks was found at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Baker said.

Details about a motive were not immediately available. Residents said they believe Sparks lived alone.

The Olive Dell website describes the ranch as a residential RV park and family friendly nudist resort.

A woman who said she called 911 Sunday to report the missing couple said she was concerned after they didn't show up for a regular Friday potluck and karaoke night at a neighbor's house. On Sunday, Irene Engkraf said she was on her way to church when they noticed the abandoned car. They checked the house and went to church, but there were no signs of the Menards at either location.

She then entered the Menard's house and, after finding the purse and cellphones, called 911, she said. There were no signs of a disturbance.