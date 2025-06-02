Dive teams search for missing paddleboarder in Castaic Lake

A man was reported missing Sunday after his paddleboard overturned on Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County.

A woman paddleboarding with the man was rescued, but the man was still missing late Monday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, including a dive team, responded to the reservoir east of the 5 Freeway.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The man and woman were paddleboarding together at about 12:30 p.m. when their board overturned, authorities said. It was not immediately clear whether they were wearing life vests.

Aerial video early Monday afternoon showed lifeguard and LA County Sheriff's Department boats on the lake, but authorities suspended search operations later Monday with plans to resume Tuesday morning.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Castaic Lake is a water reservoir in the Sierra Pelona Mountains north of Los Angeles. It is part of the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.