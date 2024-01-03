13-year-old girl on vacation with family disappears near LAX

Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen near Los Angeles International Airport.

Valentina Morales Magana was on vacation with her family from Mexico when she disappeared around 2 p.m. Tuesday near 98th Street and Airport Boulevard, police said. Police said she was reported missing after an argument with her mother.

LAPD News: Critical Missing Juvenile pic.twitter.com/5twJxFhDIM — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) January 3, 2024

"Valentina became involved in a verbal dispute and left the area after her mother noticed her putting on makeup," an LAPD statement said. "Valentina and her parents are on vacation in Los Angeles from Mexico. Valentina does not have a phone and no relatives in the area. Valentina's parents have not seen or heard from her and are concerned for her safety."

Valentina is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Bruce O'Brian at 310-482-6366, or 877-LAPD-247, Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.