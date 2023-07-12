Chatsworth

Missing 15-foot pet python is found in Chatsworth

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Big Mama, a 15-foot python that had gone missing in Chatsworth on the Fourth of July, has been found. 

The Villalta family was searching for her and asking neighbors in the area for help. 

Big Mama was found next door in between two sheds, an area they had already searched numerous times, Alex Villata said. 

Villalta said his neighbor came knocking on his door to tell him he may have found his snake.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"She was very calm, she coiled around me," Villalta said. He took Big Mama back home and gave her a bath.

Villalta said the snake's cage was not bolted and she escaped from her enclosure in the family's backyard.

The family said Big Mama had eaten a rabbit for dinner just before she disappeared. She eats every two weeks, so they had about a week to find her before she went searching for her next meal.

U.S. & World

2024 paris olympics 5 mins ago

Russia and Belarus will not receive formal invitations to Olympics with 1 year until Paris 2024 opens

fox news 2 hours ago

A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News

"The reality is that she's very docile, she's very friendly with humans," Villalta said.

Villata said animals like Big Mama can also get stressed.

This article tagged under:

Chatsworth
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us