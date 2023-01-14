Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022

Fashion designer and model R'Bonney Gabriel made history after being crowned Miss Universe 2022 on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, topping a field of some 84 top contestants from around the world.

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, crowned her successor in the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Saturday night.

Gabriel, a 28-year-old fashion designer from San Antonio, Texas, became the first Asian-American to be crowned Miss USA last year.

The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills.

The last Miss USA to be crowned Miss Universe was Olivia Culpo in 2012.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.