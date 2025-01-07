Crime and Courts

Florida woman sentenced to prison for laundering over $2.7 million stolen in romance scams

Cristine Petitfrere, 30, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Tuesday and was ordered to forfeit $203,815.59 in proceeds that she personally received in the scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida woman who laundered millions of dollars that were stolen in romance scams was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, authorities said.

Cristine Petitfrere, 30, from Miramar, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Tuesday and was ordered to forfeit $203,815.59 in proceeds that she personally received in the scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Petitfrere pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to launder over $2.7 million.

Prosecutors said Petitfrere used bank accounts to receive the proceeds from the romance scams, kept a portion as a fee and funneled the rest to a co-conspirator overseas.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

She received hundreds of thousands of dollars for her efforts.

Authorities said romance scams involve fraudsters creating fake online personas to gain the trust and affection of victims, who they then financially exploit.

Americans lost $1.14 billion to romance scams in 2023, officials said. Many of the victims are elderly.

U.S. & World

Jimmy Carter 28 mins ago

Jimmy Carter eulogized by Kamala Harris, congressional leaders at US Capitol

Israel 1 hour ago

Australia backs out of hosting ice hockey tournament featuring Israel citing safety concerns

Petitfrere had been facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

"Romance scams are a growing threat to Americans, particularly to the elderly and vulnerable," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. "We will continue to vigorously pursue those who help facilitate these criminal enterprises, whether they work on the frontlines of deception or behind the scenes."

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiramar
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us