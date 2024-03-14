Mission Viejo Animal Services officials are looking for people who can provide a permanent, loving home to a dog who is recovering from BB gun injuries.

The pit bull mix, whom city staffers named Priscilla, was found living under a house in Perris with 15 puppies.

After the homeowner sought help from Mission Viejo’s Animal Services, Priscilla and the 15 puppies were transferred from the Inland Empire to Orange County.

As doctors examined the dogs, X-ray images revealed Priscilla, who is estimated to be about 2 years old, was shot by a BB gun more than 25 times with many of the pellets still lodged under her skin.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Adrian Enriquez, an animal control officer with the City of Mission Viejo, said. “They are defenseless for the most part. They can’t tell you if they are in pain.”

Priscilla (left) was rescued by Mission Viejo officials along with 15 puppies.

While officials do not know how Priscilla ended up in the Perris home with the pups, they said it’s “kind of a miracle” that the pack survived.

“You get mixed emotions,” Enriquez said. “I’m upset and angry at the situation, but I’m also very happy that we can assist Priscilla and her puppies.”

Despite having gone through rough periods in her life, Priscilla is being described as “friendly and docile” as she gets used to being around people and getting attention.

While four of the smallest and least social puppies are being taken care of by foster families for now, Priscilla and the remaining pups are available for adoption.

Mission Viejo officials credit a nonprofit named DAWG for providing resources and paying for the medical bills for the dogs.

Anyone interested in adopting the pups, contact 949-470-3045 or visit cmvas.org.