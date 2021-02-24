Vandenberg Air Force Base

Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully Launches From Vandenberg AFB

By Oscar Flores

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.
Vandenberg AFB

Air Force Global Strike Command successfully launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base during an operation test late Tuesday night.

"This first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” said Col. Joseph Tringe, 30th Space Wing individual mobilization augmentee to the commander. “The outstanding teamwork of the Airmen and Guardians here at Vandenberg is a true testament to the future of space operations on the Western Range and our ability to defend the United States and our allies."

U.S. & World

coronavirus 2 hours ago

FDA Confirms J&J Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe, Effective

Tiger Woods 20 hours ago

Tiger Woods ‘Awake, Responsive, and Recovering' After Rollover Crash in LA

The launch took place at 11:49 p.m. Air Force Global Strike Command says the purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to "validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Vandenberg Air Force Base is located about 10 miles northwest of Lompoc, California.

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.
Vandenberg AFB
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at 11:49 p.m. PT Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

This article tagged under:

Vandenberg Air Force BaseSanta Barbara County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us