Minotaurs are on the loose at this Laguna Beach landmark

What to Know "Pageant of the Monsters" in Laguna Beach

Oct. 27, 28, 29, and 31; A backstage maze and a scarecrow contest are two fetching frights at the longtime home of the "Pageant of the Masters"

$20 adult advance, $25 at door; children ages 12 and under will be admitted for $10; the experience is "not recommended for children under 5 years old"

SCARECROWS CAN STAY STILL... for impressive lengths of time, it is true. In fact, we're not sure if we've ever seen one of their hay-filled heads nod or flannel-draped bodies move in any discernible way. This makes the iconic fall figure, and its excellent ability to remain statue-like, the perfect match for what is set to take place in Laguna Beach over four nights in late October. A haunted experience diabolically dubbed the "Pageant of the Monsters" is apparating at the location of the world-famous "Pageant of the Masters," a summertime stage spectacle where real humans stand motionless within famous artworks. Of course, the entries in the annual Scarecrow Contest aren't human — we don't think — but attendees may encounter all sorts of monstrous figures by tentatively stepping into a backstage maze.

FOR A MINOTAUR... is rumored to be holding court in the pop-up labyrinth, an enchanted area called the "Maze of the Minotaur." The "nightmarish fusion of man and bull" is somewhere within, but guests should stay brave if they hope to brave the maze and "unearth its secrets." It's no surprise that the "Pageant of the Masters" team went with a classical monster, and the artistic details will be plentiful throughout. But more is afoot (or "ahoof," we do mean) just outside: Chef sideshows of a "demented" nature, face painting, tunes, games, and other high jinks will lend the lark even more creativity, a quality that is always out in quirky force when this monstrous good time returns ahead of Halloween, and, oh eek, on Halloween itself.