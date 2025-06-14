Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman remembered as a trailblazing public servant after fatal shooting

Before Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman became a nationally recognized figure following her fatal shooting death alongside her husband Saturday morning — an act public officials have called an act of "political violence" — she was revered by colleagues as a dedicated public servant.

The state House Democratic Farmer-Labor Party caucus on Saturday remembered Hortman, a fellow member, as "an incredible leader who dedicated her life to public service" and who had a "determination to improve people’s lives."

Hortman, who was 55, was first elected to the Minnesota State House in 2004 and served as speaker of the chamber from 2019 to 2025, according to her state House biography.

Earlier this year, she led her caucus in a protest to boycott House sessions and deny Republicans, who had a one-seat majority, quorum to do business. Eventually, Hortman became minority leader under a power-sharing agreement and was elevated to the role of "DFL Leader" when the results of a special election created a tie in the chamber.

She also drew headlines in 2017 when she criticized several male colleagues for playing cards in a room off the House floor while their female colleagues were speaking about a bill on the floor.

Following criticism from several colleagues about her remarks, Hoffman was unapologetic, according to Minnesota Public Radio, telling reporters, "For too long, when women are ignored, when people of color are ignored, when women of color are ignored, people don’t say anything. We need to say something. We need to call it out when we see it.”

Hortman worked closely with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who on Saturday called her a "great leader" and a friend.

"A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place. She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness," Walz said in a statement.

Walz also sent prayers in his statement to state Sen. John Hoffman, also a DFL member, who was shot alongside his wife at their home on Saturday. Walz confirmed that Hoffman and his wife were wounded and receiving treatment for their injuries.

Hoffman, 60, was first elected in 2012 and served as chair of the state Senate Human Services Committee.

For over a decade, according to his record, he focused his legislative agenda on disability services and the needs of children and their families.

During his 2012 campaign, Hoffman wrote that he ran for state Senate because he was "frustrated" and "let down" by his representation in the state House and promised to be "a fair and balanced voice at the Legislature." Hoffman also vowed "to stay until the work is done."

Hoffman and his wife share one daughter, while Hortman had two children, according to their official statehouse biographies.

