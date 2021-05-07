Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2021: Freebies and Discounts

President Joe Biden designated Friday, May 7th, 2021, as Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

The entire month of May is Military Appreciation Month but on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we recognize and thank the military spouses who "serve and sacrifice alongside their service members and keep our military strong."

To say thank you, many companies offer military discounts year-round. Spouses, in particular, may be interested in learning about these current deals:

Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Madison Grace Clothing and Love, Millie Clothing Co. are designed and co-founded by Liz Sanford and Amy Dobbins, a military spouse. These small girls' clothing companies offer a 15% discount when you email madisongraceclothing@gmail.com or lovemillieclothing@gmail.com.

Vera Bradley, known for its colorful handbags, offers 15% off for military spouses. You'll need to verify eligibility using ID.me.

Levi's jeans. Few things are more American than a pair of Levi's jeans. Unlock the discount on its website by entering your service member's details on SheerID for 15% off.

Clarks shoes also offers a military spouse discount through ID.me. Just select 'military' at checkout. The discount cannot be combined with other promotional codes or applied to any gift card purchases.

Converse offers a 15% discount to all active, reservist, veteran, and retired US Military personnel, as well as the spouses and dependents of active personnel. Confirm your eligibility by filling out the form on its website and selecting 'military spouse.'

L.L. Bean offers 10% off your entire order for military. Just fill out the form on its website with your service member's details to confirm eligibility.

Vineyard Vines gives a 15% discount off "almost everything." Fill out the SheerID form on its website and select 'military spouse' to verify your details.

Ray-Ban sunglasses have a 15% discount when you verify eligibility online through ID.me.

Madewell offers 15% off to military personnel in stores and online when you create a free Madewell Insider account. You'll need to upload some documentation but your discount will be valid for one year thereafter.

Tiffany & Co. offers a 10% discount on engagement rings and wedding bands when shopping in-store. Military ID or spouse ID is required. Fiancés, domestic partners, wives and husbands are eligible for the accommodation even if their U.S. military partner is stationed overseas and not able to come into the store.

Yankee Candle has a 10% discount available to all active and retired members of the military, plus their immediate family. You can redeem in-store or by emailing a copy of your order confirmation to info@yankeecandle.com

Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment - Through their "Waves of Honor" program, active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can receive one complimentary admission per year and up to three complimentary tickets for direct dependents to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, or Sesame Place. You can request your tickets online on your desired park's website where you'll be asked to verify eligibility using ID.me.

Kids Bowl Free - If you're a milspouse with kids, you're always thinking about your children before yourself. As the name suggests, kids can bowl two free games every day, all summer long when you sign them up on the KBF website. A number of military bowling alleys are participating in the program as well.

Regal Cinemas - Have your military spouse treat you to a long-awaited night at the movies! Both active duty and retired veterans are eligible for military pricing.

Homecoming

If you're a milspouse prepping to welcome home your service member, you may be interested in a welcome home sign by BuildaSign.com!

Buildasign.com offers free, 100% customizable banners for families celebrating the homecoming of a deployed loved one. No coupon code or military ID validation is required. Simply create an account and start designing. Just pay for shipping.

You can call their customer love team with any questions at 1-800-330-9622.