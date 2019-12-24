Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have settled their divorce, according to multiple outlets.

Per TMZ, which was first to report the news, the documents were expected to be filed on Tuesday.

The news came about three weeks after fans learned the divorce case was still "not complete." According to documents obtained by E! News, the superior court had notified Hemsworth his case could not proceed until he delivered his petition and summons to Cyrus and filed proof with the court. Had he failed to do so, Hemsworth would have had to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2020 and possibly pay a fine.

As fans will recall, "The Hunger Game"s star filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Hemsworth cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The filing came less than two weeks after fans first learned the two were calling it quits.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," Cyrus' rep told E! News at the time. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Shortly after news of the breakup spread, Cyrus was spotted vacationing with Kaitlynn Carter. The two called it quits about a month after their whirlwind romance. Just a few weeks later, the "Slide Away" star was photographed kissing Cody Simpson. The two have continued to pack on the PDA ever since. Even after split rumors started to surface, the 22-year-old Australian musician made it clear the two are "together for sure."

Cyrus isn't the only one to move on. Hemsworth has also sparked romance rumors with Maddison Brown. Although, the two continue to remain tight-lipped on the speculation.