Connecticut middle school guidance counselor accused of sexually assaulting student

A middle school guidance counselor in Norwalk, Connecticut, has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a male student.

Police have been investigating since a complaint was made on April 30 that a Norwalk public school employee was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

They determined that 47-year-old Luisa Melchionne, a Nathan Hale Middle School guidance counselor, was sexually involved with a male student and an arrest warrant was issued for her, police said.

Melchionne, a New Canaan resident, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

She is no longer employed by the Norwalk Public Schools.

According to the arrest warrant, Melchionne had sexual messages with a student on her cell phone and she had also given the student money.

The student told police that he had received nude photos from Melchionne, according to the warrant.

As police investigated further, the student also told police that Melchionne touched him and performed other sexual acts with the door closed and blinds pulled down for privacy, the arrest warrant says.

The money, the student told police, was for Uber rides and food and he said she also gave him $100 at Christmas time in 2023.

"The safety of our students is our first concern. Luisa Melchionne is no longer employed by Norwalk Public Schools. Norwalk Public Schools is cooperating with the Norwalk Police Department’s investigation and has no further comment," a statement from Norwalk Public Schools says.

Melchionne's bond was set at $500,000.

Melchionne's attorney released a statement Thursday evening:

“Luisa is still very much entitled to the presumption of innocence. These are just accusations. What we do know is that these charges are being brought against a devoted wife and mother who has dedicated over 20 years to her profession, and it’s going to take some time to investigate this case,” Mark Sherman said in the statement.