Mid-City homeowner shoots at intruders during attempted robbery

Surveillance cameras caught the moment a Mid-City homeowner fired multiple shots at two intruders who ambushed him at his front door Saturday night.

The homeowner shared the surveillance video, but did not want to be identified as he still fears for his family’s safety.

The attempted robbery took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the homeowner’s front door as his wife and 5-month-old baby were feet away, inside the home.

“I was walking in my house, two armed guys came running up,” he said. “(They) Started firing at me, I fired back”.

The homeowner, who says he has a concealed carry license, fired multiple shots as the masked intruders ran off.

LAPD said they opened an investigation, but they have not made any arrests.

“I had to take matters into my own hands, I hired a private investigation team to go after, to try to pull the evidence together because the LAPD is shorthanded,” the homeowner said.

Right now, he fears there is a lack of accountability for people who commit crimes in LA County.

"Just to make this clear, for everybody out there, there’s nothing in my house worth dying over, to come and to try and get. I am willing to die for my family and I am willing to kill for my family,” he said. “I will take matters into my own hands, I have and I will continue to do so”.

Anyone who has information that may help detectives is asked to call LAPD.