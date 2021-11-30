Michigan jumps to No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After another wild weekend of college football, the fifth installment of the College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday night.

The Michigan Wolverines were rewarded with the No. 2 spot by the CFP committee after upsetting the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday. Alabama fell to the No. 3 spot this week after defeating the Auburn Tigers in 4OT in the Iron Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business against East Carolina last weekend and maintained the fourth spot while Oklahoma State and Notre Dame claimed the fifth and sixth spot in the rankings respectively.

The top four teams in the rankings will all play in conference championship games this weekend with the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide battling it out in the SEC Championship.

Here are the full rankings for the college football playoff:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (11-1)

3. Alabama (11-1)

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

5. Oklahoma State (11-1)

6. Notre Dame (11-1)

7. Ohio State (10-2)

8. Ole Miss (10-2)

9. Baylor (10-2)

10. Oregon (10-2)

11. Michigan State (10-2)

12. BYU (10-2)

13. Iowa (10-2)

14. Oklahoma (10-2)

15. Pittsburgh (10-2)

16. Wake Forest (10-2)

17. Utah (9-3)

18. NC State (9-3)

19. San Diego State (11-1)

20. Clemson (9-3)

21. Houston (11-1)

22. Arkansas (8-4)

23. Kentucky (9-3)

24. Louisiana (11-1)

25. Texas A&M (8-4)