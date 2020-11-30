coronavirus pandemic

Michigan Couple Married for 47 Years Die From COVID-19 on the Same Day

“It’s tough enough to lose one parent but this was the worst. Our entire family is completely devastated," the couple's daughter said

By Ali Gostanian

Leslie and Patricia McWaters
Desnoyer Funeral Home

Just two days before Thanksgiving, a Michigan couple married for 47 years died from COVID-19.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters both died from COVID-19 on Nov. 24 after being hospitalized with the virus, according to an obituary. Their deaths were recorded at the exact same time.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” their daughter, Joanna Sisk, told NBC affiliate WDIV. “One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other.”

Patricia McWaters, 78, who was known to friends and family as Pat, was a registered nurse and spent 35 years of her career working in the operating room at the Foote Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Michigan, her hometown.

Leslie McWaters, 75, also originally from Jackson and known as “LD” to friends and family, was a truck driver and a veteran of the United States Navy Reserve.

