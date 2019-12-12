Ellen DeGeneres

Michelle Obama, Ellen Surprise DC Elementary Students

Randle Highlands Elementary appeared on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways”

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Michelle Obama joined forces with Ellen DeGeneres to give a Southeast Washington, D.C., elementary school a huge surprise.

Randle Highlands Elementary School was brimming with holiday spirit on "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" this week. The talk show host enlisted the former first lady to surprise students with a new basketball court, updated computers and iPads for every student.

"When I look out at all of you, I see a room full of future doctors and teachers and engineers and presidents. And I want to make sure you all have the tools you need right now to help make that happen," Obama said.

U.S. & World

impeachment 48 mins ago

Judiciary Committee Sends Articles of Impeachment Against Trump to Full House

trade 28 mins ago

Trump Halts New China Tariffs and Rolls Back Some of the Prior Duties on $120 Billion of Imports

Dozens of kids — and teachers — in the audience screamed with joy when Obama first surprised them in a loudspeaker announcement.

Confetti cannons blasted off amid another round of excited cheers as Ellen's helpers, dressed as elves, handed kids their tablets.

"I"m so happy because I love my school and I love my teachers," one boy told the cameras.

The final episode of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC4

This article tagged under:

Ellen DeGeneresD.C.WashingtonMichelle Obama
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us