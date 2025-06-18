Fired investigator speaks in new ‘Dateline' interview after Karen Read verdict, tonight on NBC

Michael Proctor is breaking his silence on the Karen Read murder case following the verdict in her second trial.

Proctor, who led the Massachusetts State Police investigation into the death of John O'Keefe and was fired before Read's retrial — unprofessional comments about Read he made in texts became a major point of contention for the defense's case in both trials — has spoken to "Dateline," in an episode that will air Thursday.

"I laugh 'cause it's such a ridiculous accusation," Proctor said when asked by correspondent Andrea Canning what he'd say to those who believe he framed Read. "There's not one piece of evidence or fact to support that, because it did not happen. I would never do something like that."

He denied both framing Read and cracking the taillight of her SUV.

Proctor didn't speak out publicly during the legal process, but his wife and sister released statements during the third hearing on whether he should remain on the force, saying that Read's lawyers maligned Proctor's character as a distraction from the case.