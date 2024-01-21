Miami Beach recognized as the ‘World's Leading Lifestyle Destination of 2023'

One of the travel industry’s most respected organizations has named Miami Beach as the “World’s Leading Lifestyle Destination of 2023.”

The World Travel Awards gave the honor to the city after claiming the top prize for “North America’s Leading Beach Destination” and “North America’s Leading City Destination” earlier in 2023.

The city was recognized for its renowned public art collection, the wide variety of museums and art galleries, the slew of spas and luxury hotels that adorn the scenic coastline and the fine-dining experiences all over the city.

"This award reaffirms that Miami Beach continues to be one of America’s most iconic, family-friendly vacation cities with pristine beaches, one-of-a-kind art deco buildings, a multitude of arts and culture offerings, world-class hospitality along with an abundance of health and wellness activities," The City of Miami Beach said in a statement.

This marks the 6th year in a row in which Miami Beach has taken the top honor in the category for the World Travel Awards.

Miami Beach is also working to expand on its lifestyle accolades by doubling down on immersive technology, like the recent launch of the Experience Miami Beach app, which helps users find the best ways to experience the city.