Mexico

Mexico Arrests 2 More in 2019 Ambush Killing of 9 American Women, Children

The three women and six children from three families were ambushed and slain by suspected drug gang assassins in a case that shocked the country

poblado-mexico-la-mora-main-1234
Getty Images

Mexican prosecutors said Sunday they have arrested two more suspects in the 2019 killings of nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens near the northern border.

The victims, including 8-month old twins, died in an ambush as the three SUVs they were in traveled along a dirt road in a remote, mountainous area where the Sinaloa cartel has been in a turf war. Eight youngsters were found alive after hiding in brush, but at least five had gunshot wounds or other injuries, officials said.

Federal prosecutors identified the suspects only by their first names, “Wilbert” and “Tomás,” in line with presumption-of-innocence rules. The first faces several counts of homicide and the second faces organized crime charges.

More on the 2019 Massacre

United States Nov 10, 2019

Mormon Families Fleeing Mexico Violence Arrive in Arizona

United States Nov 9, 2019

Last Victim of Mexico Border Killings to Be Laid to Rest

They bring to about 20 the number of suspects arrested in the case, and more warrants are outstanding. Both were arrested in the town of Nuevas Casa Grandes, near the border with New Mexico.

The three women and six children from the extended Langford, LeBarón and Miller families were ambushed and slain by suspected drug gang assassins on Nov. 4, 2019.

Initial investigations suggested a squad of gunmen from a drug gang that originated in the border city of Ciudad Juarez set up the ambush to kill members of a rival cartel. However, relatives of the victims say that at some point, the gunmen must have known who they were killing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MexicoMormon ChurchLa Mora
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us