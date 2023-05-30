Metrolink Brings Back Their $15 Summer Day Pass for Riders to Enjoy

Metrolink is bringing back its popular weekday Summer Day Pass for riders to enjoy all summer.

The Summer Day Pass costs $15 and allows a rider an unlimited amount of rides throughout the Metrolink system on the day that they purchased the pass. If the pass is purchased within LA County it includes free transfers to the LA Metro's subway, light rail and buses.

This pass was first introduced in 2022 as a pilot program and was able to attract thousands of new riders during the summer months.

This summer pass is perfect for taking a quick trip to the beach, jumping over to an amusement park or enjoying a day at a museum.

Metrolink uses this as an affordable ticket option for customers and to also promote use of Metrolink services.

The passes are available for purchase through the Metrolink Mobile App and also in-person at Metrolink ticket machines. The promotion will be valid until Sept. 1.

The passes can only be used on the day they are purchased and only on a weekday. They are non-transferable and not valid on holiday Monday's.

To find out more information, use this link.