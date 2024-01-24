Meta passes $1 trillion in market cap

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday
  • It's the first time the company has hit the milestone since June 2021.

Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday, hitting the trillion-dollar mark for the first time since June 2021.

Shares of Meta were up 2% Wednesday.

Microsoft also met a market cap milestone on Wednesday, surpassing $3 trillion in value nearly two weeks after overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable public company. Apple has since reclaimed its spot at the top.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us