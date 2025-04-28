The return of spring ushers in more than just blooming tulips. As the calendar turns to May, the annual fashion fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art is fast approaching.

The Met Gala, always held on the first Monday in May, captivates the eyes of the fashion world every year as designers, celebrities and the buzziest names in the industry dress to impress. This year's theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Accompanying Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour at this year's gala are co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. LeBron James was also named as honorary chair.

Fans of the spring fundraiser are all too familiar with the event's exclusivity. Besides the announcement of the chairs and host committee, the full guest list is never revealed prior to the day of the gala — that's what makes watching the carpet entrances so exciting.

Not much else aside from the fashionable entrances are made public, and apparently it is designed that way.

One of the main rules that helps to keep the allure and mystery of the Met Gala alive is the fact that what happens inside is so secretive thanks to the no-phone rule — and by extension no social media — that all invitees must abide by, according to Vogue.com.

However, like all rules, there are exceptions. Apparently, celebrities have gotten around the no photos rule by... sneaking them in while socializing in the bathrooms.

The Met Gala, officially the Costume Institute Benefit, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that was first held in 1948.

Attendees must also abide by the fashion night's no smoking rules — at least while indoors. Apparently the rule was instituted after numerous pictures surfaced of celebrities smoking in the bathroom.

Aside from smoking being banned, chives, onions and garlic are also not allowed, Wintour confirmed to TODAY. "Those are three things I'm not particularly fond of. And so yes. That's true," she said.

Additionally, there is an age limit rule that dictates those under 18 years old cannot attend, with an exception being those underage accompanied by their parents, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And finally, the event is by invitation only. So if you were hoping to score a ticket, you are out of luck. I guess we will just watch the parade of outstanding outfits from the comfort of our couch!

From "The World of Balenciaga" in 1973 to “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in 2024, here are some of the most iconic themes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser.