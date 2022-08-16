As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in.

The young boy stares down a difficult road and is "starting to recognize the severity of his limitations" through his rigorous physical and occupational therapy programs and the ongoing medical challenges.

"It is very hard to convince Cooper that he will be happy again," his family wrote in a statement released by their spokesperson. "Of course, we are beyond grateful for his survival, and we know others weren’t as fortunate, but we want people to know his path/our path will be a very long and hard road. He’s an 8-year-old boy who feels hopeless, sad and angry as the reality of his life is setting in. Yet, every kindness makes him smile. We are so grateful for the gift, cards, prayers and donations that will help carry us all through this very bleak period."

Cooper continues to heal from internal damage, leaving him on a constant IV drip and with stomach pain as "his body relearns to process mainly liquid food." He has been given a green light to eat some solid foods, but is unable to fully enjoy them due to a liquid diet fed through a feeding tube.

COVID protocols have left the young boy only able to see his whole family once a week for a short period of time, his family said.

"He desperately misses his twin brother, Luke," their statement read. "He misses his family, his home, his room, his toys, his friends, his dog and his school and everything from – and he’s beginning to ask things like, 'What will I do at recess?' though it will be many weeks before he goes back to school."

In their previous update, Cooper's family celebrated that the young boy had started physical therapy and planned to return to third grade in the fall.

Going to school is "a huge motivation" for Cooper, according to his family, as they said he is excited to see his friends.

At the time, the family said Cooper will likely go to school for half of the day and participate in long-term outpatient therapy for the other part of the day.

Still, Cooper was expected to remain in in-patient rehabilitation services for six-to-12 weeks.

Both Cooper and Luke are partaking in private mental health services to support them as they heal emotionally and physiologically, the family said.

More than $1.7 million has been raised for Cooper's recovery via a GoFundMe page, according to the family.

A card-drive initiative has also been launched for supporters to send get-well messages to the boy.

Sen. Julie Morrison, who is running for re-election this fall, is heading the collection of cards to show support for Cooper and his family, she said.

Cards can be sent to or dropped off at 43 Highwood Ave. in Highwood.