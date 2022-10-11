Tree Trimmer Dies After Reportedly Falling Into Wood Chipper: Menlo Park Police

A tree trimmer died Tuesday after reportedly falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park, police said.

Police said they were alerted at about 12:50 p.m. to a report of a tree trimmer falling into a wood chipper along the 900 block of Peggy Lane. When authorities arrived, the victim was found dead.

The coroner's office and Cal/OSHA were called to the scene, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.