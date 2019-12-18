7 IEDs, 15 Guns, Ammunition Seized From Menifee Home

Authorities arrested a Menifee man after finding a large cache of explosive devices and weapons inside a home.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Perris station responded Tuesday morning to the 28000 block of Richfield Circle in Menifee regarding a report of domestic violence, according to a news release.

While conducting an investigation, deputies learned of the weapons and IEDs inside the residence, the sheriff’s department said.

The department’s Hazardous Device Team also responded and recovered a total of seven IEDs, 15 guns and several thousand rounds of ammunition in various stages of assembly, the release stated.

A restraining order was obtained which prohibited Timothy Rarick, 56, from possessing firearms, ammunition or magazines.

Rarick was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal threats and possession of an explosive device in a residence. He was booked into the Southwest Detention Center and released Wednesday morning after posting $50,000 bond, City News Service reported.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he is an Army veteran who currently works for a cable company. Neighbors also confirmed those details.

Area residents told NBCLA they were shocked to hear about the disturbing discovery.

"Oh my God! It's kind of scary because I have kids," neighbor Guadalupe Estrada commented.

Another neighbor, who only identified himself as Jermaine, said he has known Rarick and his wife for more than a decade and never saw anything unusual at their home.

"I had no problem with Tim," he said. "Tim to me was a really nice guy."

Investigators have not released a lot of information about the case, including why Rarick was allegedly making homemade bombs.

Neighbors said they would like that question answered as well.

"What is he going to do with all of that?" Jermaine said. "I don't know what he planned to do with all that stuff."

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Tom Salisbury at the Perris sheriff’s station at 951-210-1000 or by email at PerrisStation@RiversideSheriff.org.