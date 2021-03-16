Bob Menendez

Menendez Calls Johnson ‘Racist' on Senate Floor Over Capitol Riot Remarks

Menendez was reacting to comments Johnson made to a conservative talk radio show

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., broke with Senate decorum on Tuesday by calling Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., a "racist" on the chamber floor over the GOP senator's remarks about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Johnson told a conservative talk radio show last week that he was not afraid of the pro-Trump rioters that day, but would have been afraid if they were Black Lives Matter protesters or antifa members during a protest if former President Donald Trump had won reelection.

"Look, I get no one likes to be called racist, but sometimes there's just no other way to describe the use of bigoted tropes that for generations have threatened Black lives by stoking white fear of African Americans and Black men in particular," Menendez said on the Senate floor.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Tens of Millions Will Receive Third Stimulus Payments on March 17

DONALD TRUMP 5 hours ago

Russia and Iran Tried to Interfere With 2020 Election, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Say

Johnson defended his comments on Tuesday, telling reporters, "there was nothing racial about my comments, nothing whatsoever."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Bob MenendezDONALD TRUMPCapitol RiotRon Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us