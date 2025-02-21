LA County prosecutors plan update on Menendez brothers case

Los Angeles County prosecutors scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez as the brothers await a re-sentencing hearing for their 1996 murder convictions.

Details about the news conference, scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles, were not immediately available.

The news conference comes just over a month before a re-sentencing hearing schedule for late March. On October 24, then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón formally recommended that the brothers, who remain in prison, be resentenced for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, at the family's Beverly Hills mansion.

In 1996, after two trials in 1993 and 1995, the brothers were convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They have both served approximately 35 years in custody.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

New Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who defeated the incumbent in the November election, said he would need time to review the case before moving forward.

A hearing was held in November at the Van Nuys Courthouse to discuss the next steps in the petition for a new sentence. The brothers could be heard, but not seen, on a feed from a San Diego prison.

They were expected to appear on a video feed, but technical problems prevented them from being seen together in court for the first time in decades.

The judge granted additional time for Hochman, who took office on Dec. 2, to review the case and related trial documents. The resentencing hearing is now scheduled for March 20 and 21 at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Separate from the requests for resentencing, Lyle and Erik Menendez also have a petition for a writ of habeas corpus before the court that seeks to challenge the legitimacy of their convictions and life sentences for the murders of their parents.