Night adventures in Mendocino County: Soak up the cosmic vibes

Rangers at Hendy Woods State Park are talking constellations and more through Aug. 15

Point Arena Lighthouse offers popular Full Moon Tours, but they can fill up quickly

OCEAN + FOREST + STARS: Not every location boasts an especially scenic character or pretty places to visit, but Mendocino County is home to several: It is a destination that is synonymous with stately redwoods, dramatic ocean vistas, and the sorts of towns that an aspiring author might use as the quaint setting for a meet-cute cozy mystery novel. But there is another epic expanse we associate with the beautiful coastal region, which possesses some of the dark-sky splendor that star-loving city dwellers do ardently seek. When that charming Mendo fog layer disperses and the twinkle-twinkle overhead begins, so too do the astronomically excellent events around the area. There are some August events just ahead, including those experiences that focus on the annual Perseids meteor shower.

HENDY WOODS STATE PARK... is one glittery go-to for star lovers, thanks to the fact that rangers will lead informative Thursday evening talks about "(s)tar clusters, galaxies, nebulae" plus seasonal constellations, too (be sure to visit by Aug. 15, when the events wrap for the season). To commune with the intriguing enigmas of deep space, line up a look-up outing with Night Sky Adventure. Wait: You say you're more of a full moon maven? Then be sure to book an evening tour at Point Arenas Lighthouse. There are more after-dark adventures afoot in August, and beyond; check out how to find your starry Mendo sky trip at Visit Mendocino. Hold on: You're say you're seeking ways to honor the earthbound giants of the ethereal area? Visit Mendocino can help with that noble calling, too: Here are a quartet of quality go-outs where redwood trees are the stars.