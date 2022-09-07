memphis shooting

Memphis Police Warn Residents as They Search for Man After Multiple Shootings

Unidentified suspect in Memphis
Memphis Police Department

Police are looking for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting multiple people in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, who may have streamed the violence on Facebook.

The number of people shot and their conditions were not immediately available. Police released a photo of the man and identified him as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

Police tweeted around 7 p.m. for residents to be on alert for a man “responsible for multiple shootings.” Police did not provide additional information about the shooting locations.

