Mega Run to Wend From the Salton Sea to Palomar Mountain

DEATH VALLEY TO MOUNT WHITNEY? It is, without quibble, one of the most famous, and famously challenging, courses in the world. A number of hardy athletes take on this incredible challenge each summer, hoofing along the 135-mile course, from the lowest point in North America to nearly the highest over three hot (very, very hot at the start) days. The Badwater 135 is called "The World's Toughest Foot Race," and it has become a legendary event, one that draws attention from around the globe. But there are other notable Golden State happenings presented by AdventureCORPS, the group that helms the Badwater 135, and one of them sets out from another picturesque place known for its low elevation, to conclude at a high point, in the spring. It's the Badwater Salton Sea, and it will soon make its ninth run between two epic Southern California spots, crossing the bridge from April to May.

APRIL 30 AND MAY 1... are the 2022 dates, the start is Salton City, and runners will travel in pairs and trios across 81 miles in the direction of Palomar Mountain. "There is a total elevation gain of over 9000 feet along the route," shares AdventureCORPS, and a portion of the route will wend through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, one scenic stretch among many. There are 50 runners in all, representing 16 states and several countries, and "(e)ach team of runners is accompanied by a personal support team which tends to all their needs." Eager to visit some of the gorgeous locations the runners will encounter along the way, perhaps at a later date? Borrego Springs is a great base for adventuring in the area, which includes the beautiful Borrego Badlands, the giant animal sculptures of Galleta Meadows, and, further west, Palomar Observatory, an astronomy landmark located a short drive from the finish line.