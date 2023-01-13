mega millions

Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California

By NBC Bay Area staff and Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the California Lottery.

In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said.

Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at the Stater Bros. grocery store, located at 2995 Iowa Avenue in the Southern California city of Riverside.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43, with a Mega number of 14.

A lone $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Maine, according to the lottery's website.

lottery 6 hours ago

Jackpot! Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold to 1 Person in Maine

mega millions Jan 12

Forgotten Lottery Tickets: Mega Millions Keeps Growing, But Many Jackpots Are Going Unclaimed

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

This article tagged under:

mega millionscalifornia lotteryBurlingame
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us