Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw was sold in Turlock, a city in Stanislaus County about 100 miles east of San Francisco.

The lucky player bought the ticket at Circle D Liquor, 2630 Geer Road, the lottery said.

The numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw were: 2-31-32-37-70 and the Mega number 25.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With no top winning tickets in Tuesday's draw, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $630 million for the next draw Friday, the lottery said.

Meanwhile, for Wednesday night's draw games, the multi-state Powerball jackpot was up to an estimated $101 million and the California-only Superlotto Plus jackpot was sitting at $8 million, according to the lottery.