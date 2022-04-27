Meet the LA Zoo's New Baby Giraffe, The Tallest Calf in the Zoo's History

The LA Zoo has a new member, and he's making his debut on Thursday morning!

A new giraffe calf, born on April 8, is "the tallest giraffe calf in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo," the iconic LA attraction and animal care site said in a statement.

Born to two 10-year-old Masai giraffes that already called the zoo home, Zainabu and Philip, the yet-to-be-named baby boy stands at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 172 pounds.

Jamie Pham

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He won't stay that small forever, though.

Masai giraffes are found in eastern Africa, mostly in Kenya and Tanzania.

The subspecies of giraffe can grow up to 17 feet tall, and weigh around 2,700 pounds when they're fully grown. That's roughly the same weight as your average subcompact car.

They're the largest subspecies of giraffe around, according to the LA Zoo -- and giraffes are already, famously, the tallest land mammal.

Jamie Pham

The new baby is the fourth calf for mama Zainabu, and the sixth for his dad, Philip, the LA Zoo said.

"Every giraffe birth we have at the LA Zoo is exciting," said Mike Bona, animal keeper at the Los Angeles Zoo, in a statement.

Giraffes are endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, "due to habitat loss and fragmentation, illegal hunting, and disease," the zoo said.

"I am thrilled that we have this new calf to represent his endangered species," Bona said.