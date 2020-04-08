Meet Remi, Mammoth’s New Avalanche Rescue Pup

By Alysia Gray Painter

Picking up cool abilities, training super-hard, burnishing new skills, and working in a bit of playtime, too?

That's exactly what the newest member of the search-and-rescue canine team is doing at Mammoth Mountain this April.

His name is Remi, or Remington, if you prefer, he's a German Wirehaired Pointer, and his first photo sesh was just released to a soon-to-be-adoring public.

Mammoth Mountain is currently closed, but you can scroll and squee now over this sweet addition to the ski resort's team.

